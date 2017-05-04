Bestival won't be coming back to Toronto this year. Most of us feared this was the case when a lineup announcement wasn't forthcoming, but now it's been made official.

"We can confirm that Bestival, which has taken place on the second weekend of June for the last two years, will not be returning to Toronto in 2017. We are aiming to return in the future," said a Bestival spokesperson.

Bestival made its way to Toronto from the U.K. in 2015. The first edition was on the Toronto Island. While many seemed to enjoy it, there were some logistical and ferry-related issues getting to and from the mainland.

For 2016, Bestival moved to Woodbine Park, meaning for many costumed festival goers, it was only a quick streetcar away. The event, with its elaborate stages and musically diverse lineup, seemed to keep crowds happy over two days last June.

Of course, Toronto still has plenty of large scale music festivals, including Field Trip, the NXNE Port Lands Music Festival and Veld. There's also WayHome and the inaugural Big Feastival happening this year.

But none are quite as colourful as Bestival, so here's hoping it returns in 2018.