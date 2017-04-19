15 places to celebrate Record Store Day in Toronto

Record Store Day in Toronto, and around the world, is on Saturday, April 22. Most of your favourite neighbourhood vinyl shops will feature discounts and exclusive releases, so get there early to get your hands on the goods.

Here are my picks for where to celebrate Record Store Day in Toronto.

This Bloordale shop is opening extra early at 8 a.m. to accommodate your RSD needs. In addition to performances from The Cool Hands and Where Fires Are, there will also be a Henderson Brewery pop-up.

The pros at June have actually listed the records they ordered on their blog, though there are no guarantees on what they'll receive. DJ Raf Reza will be spinning with guests all day, and the store opens at 11 a.m.

DJ Handsome from Bad Bad Not Good will be DJing in-store at the Queen Street location, and 54-40 will be performing at some point in the afternoon. Expect discounts on new and vintage records too.

On the northern end of Roncesvalles, you'll find this vinyl shop open at 11 a.m., with tons of great vintage records, special imports and a select number of RSD releases.

Neurotica has recently relocated to 567 College St., and will open at 11 a.m. on RSD. It'll slash prices on used vinyl by 30 percent and on new records by 10 percent.

Junction residents can rejoice at this long-standing vinyl shop's RSD celebration. Grab all the used records you can at 20 percent off as well as a selection of limited edition RSD releases.

Head to this legendary record shop now on Spadina at 7 a.m. to see which RSD releases they receive in store (pro tip, they usually get really great stuff).

It's always fun to stop in at this Ossington record shop and check out the latest and greatest. While they won't be doing anything extra special for Record Store Day, they will have a bunch of RSD releases.

This record shop and book store on Roncesvalles will have some RSD releases in store, and while they won't be having any sales, they'll most likely be giving away a gift with purchase or some kind of special that day.

Head inside the Black Market on Queen West to this lil' record shop. They'll be open at 10 a.m. with plenty of specials on RSD. Keep up with their Instagram as they'll be posting items and specials as they pop up.

Big, shiny Sonic Boom is going to have a good time on RSD carrying a bunch of exclusive releases. Expect performances throughout the day from bands like Luka, Sahara, Lonely Parade and a surprise show at 4 p.m.

The College street staple will be carrying a host of special edition RSD releases; some will even be on sale. It'll also have select items on sale and an in-store performance from Julia Jacklin at 5 p.m.

This Parkdale record shop will open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and will have bins of sale items, with new records being added all day. They've ordered a bunch of RSD releases, so get there early.

This much-loved Queen Street East shop is opening at 10 a.m., and it's bringing in loads of vintage vinyl, lots of RSD releases, performances from Blunt Chunks, Lou Canon, The She Devils and free beer.

On Dundas West just before Roncesvalles is this slick, curated record shop where you'll find RSD releases, 15 percent off new records and 30 percent off used stuff.