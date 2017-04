City and Colour along with Blue Rodeo, The Strumbellas, Stars and Dear Rouge will take over The Commons at Butler’s Barracks National Historic Site in Niagara-On-The-Lake on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Want to go? You're in luck as we've teamed up with Dine Alone Records to give two lucky readers a chance to get in on the action this summer.

