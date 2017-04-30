12 must-see concerts in Toronto this May

If you’ve turned a radio on pretty much any time in the past year, you’ve probably heard her moody, alt-pop breakout hit “River” (and had it get stuck in your head a few dozen times). Only an EP into her career, Briggs is already one to watch.
The shoegaze revival has brought many long-lost bands of the genre out of hiding, but Slowdive aren’t just in it for a quick, lucrative reunion gig or two. Their first new album in two decades actually comes out the same day as this gig at the Danforth.
The curmudgeonly folk weirdo/LSD enthusiast is back with another dose of Pure Comedy - this time somewhere much nicer than the “parking lot next to a freeway” he was last at for NXNE, so expect more posi vibes and less high-speed traffic ambiance.
DIY music things aren’t known for their permanency (especially in this city), but Burn Down the Capital’s monthly food + bands gathering at Jam Factory has been going for six years. Enjoy tunes from locals Phedre, Zones and more, plus free eats as always.
She's only 27, but that’s impossible to tell from the Brit songwriter's work; Laura Marling’s already put out her sixth LP of delicately composed music that belies wiseness beyond her years. Get enamored with her (if you’re not already) at the Danforth.
After spending much of last year guesting on tours and tracks for others, Future came back big for 2017, releasing two LPs within a week. He's bringing along fellow hip-hop powerhouses Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black for a headline tour.
Deafheaven’s success typically takes them only to bigger venues or festivals nowadays, so it’s a treat when you can catch them somewhere small (as anyone at their nuts 2015 Adelaide Hall gig will remember). The Garrison gets you in tighter than normal with one of modern metal's most intense.
The UK founders of melancholy, electro-tinged pop's explosion have finally made their long-awaited return, and somehow, the new record managed to live up to everyone’s impossibly high expectations. You might be able to still nab tickets to the Monday show, but hurry.
Revelling in a slew of Grammy wins and an epic birthday party (Google the boy's birthday cake when you have a sec), this steadfastly independent rapper brings the Colouring Book tour back to Toronto for a victory lap.
Toronto's pensively crooning pride and joy is clearly busy tooling a new clothing line and showing off his famous new GF all over the dang place, but that doesn’t mean he’s too busy to come home for a visit. Scope out Abel (and probs Selena too) at ACC.
Roughly a month after Massey was graced by PJ Harvey, a kindred alt-rock icon inhabits the historic space. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds perform for two nights in honour of last year’s devastatingly beautiful The Skeleton Tree.