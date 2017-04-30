12 must-see concerts in Toronto this May

The top concerts in Toronto this May ring in spring with chart-toppers alongside brilliant songwriters and outdoor venues officially opening for business.

April kinda sucked for music city, with HMV saying goodbye, more venues facing doom and CMW’s sad parade of out-of-touch, basically offensive panels, but next month looks brighter.

There are so many hot tickets coming up, I couldn’t even list them all: Mastodon, Ryan Adams, Mac Demarco, Sigur Ros...even Shaggy!

Festivals are also heating up: Briefcasefest is in its fifth year of embracing underground metal, Next Music from Tokyo and Kpop Con bring music from the other side of the world, CBC Music Festival returns to the beach and Drone Day goes into year four of atonal worship.

Those aside, here are my picks for Toronto concerts this May.