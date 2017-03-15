House of Vans is coming back to Toronto this month

After a successful run at a warehouse on Dupont last year, House of Vans is returning to Toronto this month with a weekend full of events.

Just announced this week, House of Vans will take over 99 Sudbury from March 30 until April 2. It'll kick things off with a live interview event featuring Vans Skate Pro Elijah Berle, hosted by Cephas Benson and Donovan Jones of The Bunt.

On March 31, there will be an arts expo called Potentially Flawless featuring work from nine artists interpreting data collection and the relationship between online/offline navigation. It'll take click bait to whole new levels.

Along with this showcase, a Community Market will run inside the space until April 2.

The market will boast booths from Toronto record stores, interior designers, underground skate wear brands, visual artists, artisanal jewelers and a stick n’ poke tattoo artist.

If you're lucky enough to win free tickets (you have to RSVP on this website to be entered into a draw for entry), you can see Mac Demarco alongside DJ Bambii and Ralph on April 1.

Best of all, there will be a free skate park inside the building, which will be open every day of the weekend-long event.