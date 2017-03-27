10 must-see concerts in Toronto this April

The must-see concerts in Toronto this April include a couple of high-profile rappers, an alt-rock icon we haven’t seen in 13 years and a ton of local talent, much of whom will help us bid adieu to one of the city’s most important music venues.

The month primarily belongs to Canadian Music Week, which happens April 18-23 with Earl Sweatshirt, Melissa Etheridge, Explosions in the Sky, Hollerado, Tanya Tagaq and hundreds more taking over clubs all over the city.

There’s also the annual Decibel Tour, John Mayer (who’s trying to stop being a punchline, but failing) and Papa Roach (who don’t mind being a punchline, and are succeeding).

Here are my top concert picks in Toronto for April.