Music
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
broken social scene colbert

Broken Social Scene killed it on Colbert last night

Music
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Broken Social Scene filled the stage at the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to perform their first new single in seven years live.

Of course, BSS brought Star's Amy Millan and Evan Cranley as well as Emily Haines and Jimmy Shaw from Metric along for this late-night TV ride.

Fans of the band haven't been this excited since BSS performed a surprise set (with fireworks!) at the inaugural Wayhome festival. 

This summer, BSS is headlining Field Trip, so catch them there.

Lead photo by

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Broken Social Scene killed it on Colbert last night

Contest: Win VIP passes to WayHome 2017

The top 50 live music venues in Toronto

The top 10 parties in Toronto this April

10 must-see concerts in Toronto this April

Toronto startup turns homes and yards into concert spaces

10 big ticket summer concerts in Toronto for 2017

The Weeknd and Future shoot music video on the TTC