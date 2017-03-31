Broken Social Scene killed it on Colbert last night

Broken Social Scene filled the stage at the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to perform their first new single in seven years live.

Of course, BSS brought Star's Amy Millan and Evan Cranley as well as Emily Haines and Jimmy Shaw from Metric along for this late-night TV ride.

Fans of the band haven't been this excited since BSS performed a surprise set (with fireworks!) at the inaugural Wayhome festival.

This summer, BSS is headlining Field Trip, so catch them there.