Watch 1,300 people sing a protest song in Toronto

Toronto's Choir! Choir! Choir! regularly raises its voice in support of pressing local and world issues.

So in response to the momentum surrounding the Women's March on Washington, they filled the Phoenix with 1,300 people to belt out Milck's "I Can't Keep Quiet" - the march's unofficial anthem.

Milck (Connie Lim) flew into Toronto for the occasion and joined Choir! leaders Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman on stage to lead the crowd in a rousing rendition of her song.

Proceeds from the sold-out event went to support the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).