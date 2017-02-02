Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
big sean toronto

Toronto is getting a Big Sean pop-up shop

Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Big Sean joins the likes of Kanye and The Weeknd with his very own pop-up shop in Toronto this weekend.

He's celebrating the release of his new album, I Decided, out February 3, and ramping up excitement for his tour, which stops in Toronto on April 2

The "Bounce Back" rapper's first-ever pop-up will be open Friday February 3 and Saturday from 5 - 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Rally on Ossington, a.k.a. the king of pop-ups shops

Fans can expect I Decided-inspired merch including limited edition T-shirts, hats, hoodies and bomber jackets that range from $30 to $200.

Lead photo by

Big Sean

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Death of the Sun breaks after fall at Drake concert

Toronto is getting a Big Sean pop-up shop

The Rivoli is closing for the month

Drake takes a big piece of Toronto with him on tour

Toronto's nightclub king is taking over the El Mocambo

Toronto's Choir! Choir! Choir! is throwing a huge protest sing-along

Silver Dollar Room closing after almost 60 years

Drake selling his $20 million LA mansion just a prank