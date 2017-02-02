Toronto is getting a Big Sean pop-up shop

Big Sean joins the likes of Kanye and The Weeknd with his very own pop-up shop in Toronto this weekend.

He's celebrating the release of his new album, I Decided, out February 3, and ramping up excitement for his tour, which stops in Toronto on April 2.

The "Bounce Back" rapper's first-ever pop-up will be open Friday February 3 and Saturday from 5 - 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Rally on Ossington, a.k.a. the king of pop-ups shops.

Fans can expect I Decided-inspired merch including limited edition T-shirts, hats, hoodies and bomber jackets that range from $30 to $200.