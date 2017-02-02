The Rivoli is closing for the month

One of Toronto's favourite music venues and Queen West staples is closing this month, but don't worry there's good news.

In a statement on their Facebook page, The Rivoli tells revellers they're closing the main floor of the bar and music venue for renovations, but will reopen March 1.

Toronto has had some bad luck with other music venues closing permanently recently, Hoxton, Hugh's Room, Soybomb and the Silver Dollar included. But management insists they're just upgrading the main space.

The second floor pool hall and loft space will remain open for drinks, games and a select snack menu during the month. They'll also move the popular Alt Comedy Lounge events upstairs every monday until the renos are complete.