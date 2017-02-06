Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lady gaga toronto

Lady Gaga and John Legend announce Toronto concert dates

Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you already thought there were some great concerts to see this month, this winter, let alone in 2017, then prepare yourself for two major show later this year.

Just two hours after her Super Bowl halftime extravaganza, Lady Gaga posted her Joanne World Tour announcement, with a September 6 date at the ACC. General ticket sales start February 13.

And the good news train just keeps on chugging along as John Legend announced his Darkness and Light North American Tour, which sees him stopping in Toronto at the Budweiser Stage on June 17.

Singer-songwriter Gallant will be opening for him. Tickets for this one go on sale February 10.

Lead photo by

Facebook

