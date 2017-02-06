Lady Gaga and John Legend announce Toronto concert dates

If you already thought there were some great concerts to see this month, this winter, let alone in 2017, then prepare yourself for two major show later this year.

Just two hours after her Super Bowl halftime extravaganza, Lady Gaga posted her Joanne World Tour announcement, with a September 6 date at the ACC. General ticket sales start February 13.

And the good news train just keeps on chugging along as John Legend announced his Darkness and Light North American Tour, which sees him stopping in Toronto at the Budweiser Stage on June 17.

Singer-songwriter Gallant will be opening for him. Tickets for this one go on sale February 10.