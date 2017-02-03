Gord Downie makes surprise appearance at Toronto concert

Blue Rodeo's Toronto concert at Massey Hall last night got a whole lot cooler when a surprise guest showed up to help sing the band's massive hit "We Are lost Together."

This may make your morning. Gord Downie shows up with @BlueRodeo & the Sadies at Massey Hall to sing Lost Together: https://t.co/9FgoZ0JP0l — Matt Galloway (@mattgallowaycbc) February 3, 2017

The show was already a good one with the Sadies doing opening duties for the night, but when a denim-clad Gord Downie strolled on stage and gave every band member a hug and a kiss, the crowd really went wild.

Social media channels also erupted following the surprise appearance.

We love you Gordie. #bluerodeo #thetragicallyhip #gorddownie #masseyhall #lovecanada #lovetoronto #canadianmusic A video posted by Leanne C (@leannechiz) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:07pm PST

He may not have sung as much as the rest of the band and had what appears to be a sheet of paper with the lyrics in front of him, but the power of the presence of the Tragically Hip front man who announced he had be diagnosed with terminal brain cancer last year was plenty.

You can watch entire six-minute performance below.