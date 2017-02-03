Music
Gord Downie makes surprise appearance at Toronto concert

Blue Rodeo's Toronto concert at Massey Hall  last night got a whole lot cooler when a surprise guest showed up to help sing the band's massive hit "We Are lost Together."

The show was already a good one with the Sadies doing opening duties for the night, but when a denim-clad Gord Downie strolled on stage and gave every band member a hug and a kiss, the crowd really went wild.

Social media channels also erupted following the surprise appearance.

He may not have sung as much as the rest of the band and had what appears to be a sheet of paper with the lyrics in front of him, but the power of the presence of the Tragically Hip front man who announced he had be diagnosed with terminal brain cancer last year was plenty.

You can watch entire six-minute performance below.

@hejg68

