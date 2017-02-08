Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake best selling

Drake named world's best selling artist of 2016

Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's love affair with Drake sometimes makes it hard to realize he's actually a global phenomenon. 

Proof of this came today when the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) named Drake the world's best selling recording artist of 2016.

The IFPI is a group that represents and promotes the recording industry worldwide, and the honour recognizes the top selling artists via physical sales, downloads and streaming. David Bowie came in second. 

Earlier, Grammy nominated Views became the first album to reach one billion streams on Apple Music, and "One Dance" was the first song ever to reach a billion streams on Spotify. Drake also had the highest grossing hip hop tour ever, but that's another story.

Drake is the fourth artist ever to be named top Global Recording Artist. One Direction (2013), Taylor Swift (2014) and Adele (2015) took the top spots in previous years. 

Lead photo by

Josephine

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Drake named world's best selling artist of 2016

HMV experiencing surge in sales before shut down

Drake disses Donald Trump at London concert

A huge crowd in Toronto sang to support the ACLU last night

Lady Gaga and John Legend announce Toronto concert dates

The Weeknd just shot a music video in Toronto

How a Toronto hotel became a party mecca

The top 5 nightclubs for EDM in Toronto