Drake named world's best selling artist of 2016

Toronto's love affair with Drake sometimes makes it hard to realize he's actually a global phenomenon.

Proof of this came today when the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) named Drake the world's best selling recording artist of 2016.

The IFPI is a group that represents and promotes the recording industry worldwide, and the honour recognizes the top selling artists via physical sales, downloads and streaming. David Bowie came in second.

Earlier, Grammy nominated Views became the first album to reach one billion streams on Apple Music, and "One Dance" was the first song ever to reach a billion streams on Spotify. Drake also had the highest grossing hip hop tour ever, but that's another story.

Drake is the fourth artist ever to be named top Global Recording Artist. One Direction (2013), Taylor Swift (2014) and Adele (2015) took the top spots in previous years.