12 must-see concerts in Toronto this March

The top concerts in Toronto this March start and end with a couple of pop explosions (albeit from totally different worlds), and in between you’ll find fuzzed-out rock, classical experimenters, a hardcore reunion and one of the hottest new rappers currently in the game.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are officially living in a Pitchfork-curated playlist from 2005, according to March’s concert calendar. While not mentioned below, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Devendra Banhart, Jens Lenkman, M. Ward and Los Campesinos! are still alive and coming to TO soon.

Festival-wise, the TSO and Owen Pallett present the New Creations Festival with artists such as Tanya Tagaq and Kronos Quartet.