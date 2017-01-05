Toronto gets a new hidden concert venue

Toronto loves its secret bars and venues, and now we've got another secretive, underground music venue to add to the list.

It's called Duggan's Basement and you guessed it, it's in the basement of Duggan's Brewery in Parkdale at 1346 Queen Street West. It officially opened this past summer with an indie rock music series, but it's since expanded to include more shows and events.

"We're still rolling it out with primarily music, but we're hoping to have a comedy night in the future," says Molly Davis, events and promotions manager at Duggan's. "It's got a cool, speakeasy vibe for sure."

You can't access the underground concert venue from inside the bar; instead, you have to walk around the back of the building, and head down some ominous stairs. It can hold about 80 people and there's a great sound set up, a stage, lighting and a cash bar.

The next show is happening January 14, so sneak down to check out what's hot.