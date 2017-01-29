Music
toronto concerts february

12 must-see concerts in Toronto this February

Toronto concerts this February pack in infectious pop, stadium (Arcadium!) rock stars, and politically incisive rap to help get you through these difficult times (you can take that to mean what’s currently in the news, or Valentine’s Day - many sources of dread to choose from).

And even though city officials - and/or 4chan? - seem firm on killing our joy, a.k.a DIY venues, there are still a few indie gems in the mix, at least for now. 

Before we get to the one-offs, note the festivals: Wavelength #17 and Winterfolk XV duke it out on the same weekend, Somewhere There is back at the Tranzac and Long Winter migrates to The Theatre Centre this month.

Otherwise, here are my picks for the top concerts in Toronto this February.

  • Concerts
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Cate Le Bon and Tim Presley
      February 2
      Cate Le Bon and Tim Presley
      Two quirky and California-based songwriters, Cate Le Bon and Tim Presley are constantly joined at the hip; they teamed up as freeform-pop band DRINKS a couple years ago and have continued to leave marks on each other’s solo endeavours since. A joint tour brings them to the Velvet Underground.
      Velvet Underground
    • Talib Kweli
      February 3
      Talib Kweli
      Yasiin Bey seems to have made good on threats to retire, but fellow Black Star founder Talib Kweli is set on staying active. The conscious rapper recently announced a collaboration with The LOX’s Styles P entitled The Seven and is heading on tour in its honour with Kweli protege K’Valentine.
      Phoenix Concert Theatre
    • Coeur De Pirate
      February 4
      Coeur De Pirate
      The rising chanteuse experienced major personal growth in 2016, which she’s continuing to expand on by penning a new column about her life over at Noisey. Musically, it appears the cycle of big-league English debut Roses is winding down, but not before she can put on one more display of booming, evocative pop at the Danforth.
      Danforth Music Hall
    • Red Hot Chili Peppers
      February 4
      Red Hot Chili Peppers
      Well brahs, we now live in a universe where Anthony Kiedis literally saved a baby’s life during a taping of Carpool Karaoke, so any snark I might’ve had about the Peps being irrelevant is effectively void. Let your unabashed funk fandom free at the ACC this month as they continue promo for Danger Mouse-manned LP The Getaway.  
      Air Canada Centre
    • No Joy
      February 11
      No Joy
      This Montreal noise crew loudly threw off the shackles of the music industry last year with Drool Sucker, the first in a planned series of no-rules EPs. The next in the series is nigh - CREEP will be out in February - so they’ll hit up The Baby G to tease it, with T.O. bands Mimico and Sprawls joining the party.
      The Baby G
    • A Night With Pleasence
      February 11
      A Night With Pleasence
      Pleasence Records has been key in fostering the best parts of Toronto’s weird music underbelly for about seven years. This artfully curated evening at the Music Gallery features some current signees: a solo set from ex-AIDS Wolf guitarist Alexander Moskos, the melted-cassette sounds of ZONES and extreme vocal experimenter Doom Tickler.
      Music Gallery
    • Japandroids
      February 17
      Japandroids
      The recently resurfaced duo just played the Horseshoe in the fall, but are now doing a legit, full-blown tour in light of their long-awaited new LP out this past Friday. Craig Finn of The Hold Steady comes through as the opener - he’ll also release a new solo album this spring.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • Tim Darcy
      February 17
      Tim Darcy
      Montreal post-punks Ought have earned heaps of love in their short lifespan, but frontman Tim Darcy is already scratching the solo itch. His soon-to-be-released album sounds like it’ll take on smoother, folksier territory that Ought’s pointed riffage usually wouldn’t allow.
      The Drake Hotel
    • Tove Lo
      February 17
      Tove Lo
      Now that she’s cornered the market on vaguely depressing/horny pop anthems and got stuck in your head on countless occasions, it’s time to check out Tove Lo in person. This is the kind of gig that usually winds up somewhere like REBEL, but thank your lucky stars you get to go to beautiful Massey instead.
      Massey Hall
    • Run The Jewels: Run The World Tour
      February 19
      Run The Jewels: Run The World Tour
      Speaking of being thankful, bless Killer Mike and El-P for turning around another batch of fearless, intelligent, motivating hip-hop in the wake of America’s swift demise (and that batch is free by the way - hit their website for the download). Head to the Danforth to get amped enough for the revolution.
      The Danforth Music Hall
    • MUNA
      February 20
      MUNA
      This L.A. trio is young to the music world and on the cusp of their first full-length, but get them on your radar now. Their slick, moody synthpop, ideal for fans of The xx or Chvrches, is thoughtful, inclusive and most importantly, catchy as hell.
      The Drake Hotel
    • Withered
      February 25
      Withered
      Georgia has a rep for sludgy prog metal (see: Mastodon, Baroness), but Withered are an interesting divergence; they sound more like they forged their stuff in a frozen Norwegian forest than the American south. Anyway, like most Georgian metal, it rips. Assail your ears when they take over Coalition with Immortal Bird, Vile Creature and Klarg.
      Coalition: T.O
    Lead photo by

    Brian Morton. Writing by Shazia Khan.
