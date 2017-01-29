12 must-see concerts in Toronto this February

Toronto concerts this February pack in infectious pop, stadium (Arcadium!) rock stars, and politically incisive rap to help get you through these difficult times (you can take that to mean what’s currently in the news, or Valentine’s Day - many sources of dread to choose from).

And even though city officials - and/or 4chan? - seem firm on killing our joy, a.k.a DIY venues, there are still a few indie gems in the mix, at least for now.

Before we get to the one-offs, note the festivals: Wavelength #17 and Winterfolk XV duke it out on the same weekend, Somewhere There is back at the Tranzac and Long Winter migrates to The Theatre Centre this month.

Otherwise, here are my picks for the top concerts in Toronto this February.