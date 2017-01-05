The top 5 winter music festivals in Toronto for 2017

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
The top winter music festivals in Toronto will help banish the cold and heat up your fingers, toes and hearts with all kinds of music at various venues and parties. While we wait for confirmation whether or not Montreal's Igloofest will indeed take over Nathan Phillips Square next month, these fests are the perfect cure for the winter blues.
Long Winter is celebrating its fifth year! It has a brand new home at the Gladstone Hotel and will be throwing monthly art party, which include bands, artists and comedians every month until the snow leaves us.
"The Class of" series is a hotly anticipated music festival from legendary Toronto promoter Dan Burke. It showcases bands and artists to watch in 2017. It all kicks of January 6 and continues on weekends until January 21. There's a new lineup at every show, making the $10 entry worth every penny.
Toronto's friendliest neighbourhood concert series turns 17 this year. As always, this indie music fest will be your annual mixtape of the most exciting sounds from the Toronto underground and beyond at various venues in the West end. Past performers have included U.S. Girls, Weaves, Holy Fuck, Constantines and so, so many more.
More than 150 artists will be performing at five venues over this days at this festival of urban, blues, rock, jazz, country, folk and roots music. The festival will also include special tribute events, an awards ceremony, community stages and various themed musical workshops with something for everyone to enjoy.
In 2017, Canadian composer Owen Pallett joins Peter Oundjian and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra to curate the 13th annual New Creations Festival. Expect the best in cutting-edge, contemporary music, created and performed by leading artists from across the globe. Come early and stay late for extra performances, informative chats, and parties! This year's shows include Tanya Tagaq, James Ehnes and Kronos Quartet.
