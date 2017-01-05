Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
winter music festival toronto

The top 5 winter music festivals in Toronto for 2017

Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The top winter music festivals in Toronto will help banish the cold and heat up your fingers, toes and hearts with all kinds of music at various venues and parties. While we wait for confirmation whether or not Montreal's Igloofest will indeed take over Nathan Phillips Square next month, these fests are the perfect cure for the winter blues. 

  • Music
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Long Winter
      January 6
      Long Winter
      Long Winter is celebrating its fifth year! It has a brand new home at the Gladstone Hotel and will be throwing monthly art party, which include bands, artists and comedians every month until the snow leaves us.
      Gladstone Hotel
    • Class of 2017
      January 6-21
      Class of 2017
      "The Class of" series is a hotly anticipated music festival from legendary Toronto promoter Dan Burke. It showcases bands and artists to watch in 2017. It all kicks of January 6 and continues on weekends until January 21. There's a new lineup at every show, making the $10 entry worth every penny.
      The Silver Dollar
    • Wavelength Music Festival 17
      February 17-19
      Wavelength Music Festival 17
      Toronto's friendliest neighbourhood concert series turns 17 this year. As always, this indie music fest will be your annual mixtape of the most exciting sounds from the Toronto underground and beyond at various venues in the West end. Past performers have included U.S. Girls, Weaves, Holy Fuck, Constantines and so, so many more.
      The Garrison
    • Winterfolk XV
      February 17-19
      Winterfolk XV
      More than 150 artists will be performing at five venues over this days at this festival of urban, blues, rock, jazz, country, folk and roots music. The festival will also include special tribute events, an awards ceremony, community stages and various themed musical workshops with something for everyone to enjoy.
      Various locations
    • New Creations Festival 2017
      March 4-11
      New Creations Festival 2017
      In 2017, Canadian composer Owen Pallett joins Peter Oundjian and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra to curate the 13th annual New Creations Festival. Expect the best in cutting-edge, contemporary music, created and performed by leading artists from across the globe. Come early and stay late for extra performances, informative chats, and parties! This year's shows include Tanya Tagaq, James Ehnes and Kronos Quartet.
      TSO
    Lead photo by

    Jesse Milns at Long Winter
Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Long Winter

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

The top 5 winter music festivals in Toronto for 2017

Toronto gets in on star-studded 2017 Coachella lineup

10 Toronto bands ready to break out in 2017

Toronto New Year's Eve Party Guide 2017

The top 10 songs from Toronto bands in 2016

The 15 most anticipated concerts in Toronto next year

The top 5 new nightclubs in Toronto

Drake posted a photo with J Lo and the Internet went nuts