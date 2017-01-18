Rumours of giant nightclub expansion stir controversy in Toronto

Rumours surrounding what would be the "world's largest nightclub" are swirling after the ownership group for Rebel and Cabana Pool Bar applied for a new liquor license that would cover double the capacity of the existing facilities in the Port Lands.

The application requests a license for the Cherry Street entertainment complex that would cover over 15,000 people. That's 7,584 people inside and another 7,971 on the patios. Rebel's current capacity is 5,673.

Waterfront residents organizing to fight "world's largest nightclub."Giant facility off Cherry St would hold 15,000. Hearing starts Feb 8... — Christopher Hume (@HumeChristopher) January 17, 2017

Strict noise restrictions were added to the existing liquor license application after neighbours and Toronto Island residents complained about noise from the waterfront club back in 2006.

Powerhouse part-owner Charles Khabouth has been fighting to have those restrictions changed on the grounds that after opening Rebel, the facility is a new operation deserving of a clean slate.

We reached out to to Rebel's PR, and they informed us there is "no club expansion intended at this time."

The concern on the part of area residents is that given a liquor license with expanded capacity, the nightclub will inevitably expand at some point in the future, a move that would not fit with the existing planning for the Toronto waterfront.

The application will be heard by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario on February 9.