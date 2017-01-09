Drake sets record for highest grossing hip-hop tour ever

Drake might be a superstar at home in Toronto, but the rest of the world's obsessed with him too. Not only did he receive eight Grammy nominations this year, but Drake's "One Dance" was the first song (like, ever) to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

Now he has another record to add to his roster. Drake and Future's Summer Sixteen Tour is now the highest grossing hip-hop tour ever. That's according to data from Poll Star Pro's 2016 Year End Top 100 Worldwide Tours list.

Drake ranked number 11, behind fellow Canadian Celine Dion. Justin Bieber came it at number six and Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce took the top two spots, respectively.

The Summer Sixteen Tour played in 38 cities and grossed $84.3 million.