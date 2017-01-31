Drake selling his $20 million LA mansion just a prank

Here's a bit of fake news that won't make you worried that the apocalypse is imminent. The mountain of stories published yesterday about Drake selling his lavish LA mansion for $20 million were all based on a prank.

Drizzy is keeping his Hidden Hills theme park of a home, at least presumably until his palatial Bridle Path estate is complete. But, hey, would it even be that bizarre if he kept both to brag about?

In any case, according to TMZ the story goes that some random dude posing as Drake's manager posted the house for sale on Zillow, and a real estate agent inquired about representing the luxurious property.

That agent then put the property on the MLS as an active listing (mistakenly, he claims), which sparked a media frenzy that included publications like the LA Times.

A number of the stories about the prank are claiming that Drake got punked, but it seems more accurate to say that it was journalists who got duped.