Drake says he's going to start acting again

Drake got his start on the small screen, famously playing Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi. Now, it looks like Toronto's very own rap superstar wants to get back into acting.

In an interview on the Cal Cast podcast, hosted by the University of Kentucky's head basketball coach John Calipari, Drake revealed that he's interested in getting back into acting. As Fader reports, this return could come next year.

"Acting is another thing that I just can’t wait to really dive into," he said.

"I think after I release More Life, which is this playlist I’m working on, and finish this tour, I think I’m going to really start to position myself in the acting world and, hopefully, take some great roles."

More Life is a playlist project Drake is currently finishing off. It was supposed to be released via Apple Music in December, but it should be out sometime early this year.