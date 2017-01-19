Drake and Jennifer Lopez are doing a song together

Late last year, Drake posted a photo with Jennifer Lopez and the internet lost its collective mind. Make out and dating rumours swirled for days afterwards and now JLO has confirmed what some of us were hoping for: a musical collaboration

When asked about her relationship with Drake recently on the People's Choice Awards red carpet, Lopez confirmed the duet, telling an ET personality, "He just asked me to do a song with him and that's what we've been doing." She doesn't know where the song would end up at this point.

With Drake's announcement of his ongoing More Life playlist project, some are speculating the song could pop up there.

She didn't address their personal relationship outside of the recording studio, but she was also spotted at Drake's New Year's Eve show and the two spent some quality time on the dance floor at a prom-themed dance party last December.