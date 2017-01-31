Toronto's Choir! Choir! Choir! is throwing a huge protest sing-along

If you've been to any of the Toronto rallies, vigils, or protests lately, you know there's been chanting going on. It's at times powerful, at others peaceful, and always a rhythmic way of making voices heard.

Which is why it only makes sense that Choir! Choir! Choir! organize their own rally, gathering folks together for one night of very loud singing.

On Monday, February 6, C!C!C! invite folks to The Phoenix for a gigantic sing-along to L.A. artist Milck's song "I Can't Keep Quiet." The song was also sung repeatedly during the women's marches two weekends ago.

Milck will be at the ticketed all ages event, which starts at 7 p.m., and all proceeds will go to the American Civil Liberties Union.