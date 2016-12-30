The top 5 new nightclubs in Toronto

The top new nightclubs in Toronto this year opened up on rooftops, up stairwells, and in venues that were once considered the worst in the city. The city's club scene continues to expand and transform, moving away from one centralized area and spreading out across the 6ix.

Here are my picks for the top new nightclubs in Toronto.

This posh club overlooking King West is Toronto’s hottest new place to see and be seen, not to mention view the breathtaking skyline (and of course take obligatory selfies). Offering fab rooftop pool parties at night and outlandish brunch during the day, Lavelle is a getaway for the beautiful people.

The Port Lands also boasts a jaw-dropping view of the shoreline, but this picture is anything but new: the monolithic venue that played host to the Sound Academy has been rebranded as Rebel. A new sound system and slick redesign have added to the quality of this club, which is already attracting big name bookings.

More of a reinvention than a brand spanking new club, Blyss has taken up the torch passed on by Church on Church and George’s Play in this same location in the Village. Not much has changed about it, but it’s still a reliable pit stop on a late night jaunt through the Village.

This quirky club is only open on weekends, and located up and unlikely flight of stairs on Huron St. in Chinatown. Neon lights in the top floor window advertise its existence, and regular deep house, techno and bass and drums DJ nights reign supreme here.

Just like its name promises, this place is a sort of fantasy, a burlesque club with a private feel and an experimental vibe. Order a few cocktails and be mesmerized by belly dancers, burlesque troupes, aerial performers and even fire dancers.