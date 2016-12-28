Music
Drake posted a photo with J Lo and the Internet went nuts

The rumour that Drake is dating J Lo has reached fever pitch after the Toronto rapper posted a photo of the two of them canoodling on Instagram. Jennifer Lopez put up the same picture last night.

Neither party has confirmed they're dating and apparently they might be working on music together. Some say this photo is all part of a public relations plot, yet other have pointed out that Rihanna unfollowed J Lo on Instagram after the photo went live. 

Drake has been unofficially linked with a number of sports and music superstars this year, including Rihanna, Serena Williams, and Taylor Swift.

Here's how the internet reacted to the latest Drizzy pics.

