The most anticipated concerts in Toronto for 2017 promise an unparalleled level of flash and glitz, but also bouts of nostalgia that promise to appeal to a huge variety of music fans out there. From the high-flying grace of Ariana Grande to throwback jams from a monster grouping of New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul, we're already wildly excited next year's crop of live shows.

Here are my picks for the most anticipated concerts in Toronto next year.