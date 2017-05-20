The top 10 dance parties and bars in Toronto

The top dance parties and bars in Toronto give movers and shakers who want to do the two-step, but side-step the club, ample options around town. These regular events in bars span the musical gamut to satisfy pretty much any type of party mood.

Toronto's ultimate disco party will make you a very sweaty mess, so be prepared with layers. A Digital Needle and Cyclist spin this sexy journey through disco's greatest hits and best tracks inside one of the best sounding bars in the city.

Behind this tiki-inspired Parkdale restaurant is the Coconut Room, which hosts the city's longest-running, all inclusive, mostly gay (but all are welcome) hip hop dance party. The rotating cast of DJs and fashion forward, dance-hungry crowd ensure it's lit every time.

This popular event through time takes over this Dundas West live music venue once a month. It provides a survey of music from 1890 until today played in chronological order.

Footprints at the Rivoli

This very well might be Toronto's most famous dance party, and it just keeps going. It brings quality house, deep house, funk and soul along with visuals. The DJs who spin are basically Toronto royalty.

Get Lo at Clinton's Tavern

It's hard to pin down one party at this tight Koreatown dance spot. They have various 1990s nights, but it's the Get Lo party on Thursday nights that gets people rowdy and ready for the weekend.

Covered in palm leaves, flamingo wallpaper and their now infamous tiki hut DJ booth, this Bloor St. bar hosts countless monthly dance parties. But it's Hey Girl Hey which celebrates all female dance anthems and a monthly performance from Beardonce that is a guaranteed great time.

Love Saves The Day at The Beaver

This inclusive queer bar, cafe and restaurant is a space where everyone should feel free. Jaime Sin and Kevin Ritchie spin their fave disco, techno, house and whatever strikes them at this reliable West end monthly. There's no cover, ever.

This Dundas West bar is host to many-a-niche dance party throughout the month, but it's the Motown bash that really takes the cake. Expect dancers, videos, and Motown hits mixed in with modern-day anthems.

Soulskank at Handlebar

Deep inside this Kensington Market favourite is this monthly soul party that spills onto the nicely-sized dancefloor in the back. Expect soul, funk, reggae, sky and Motown with all-vinyl DJ sets and live sax players.

Keep an eye on this Riverside saloon's Facebook page for the monthly dance nights. When it's not occupied by a mechanical bull, the dance floor at this honky tonk spot hosts line-dancing on Thursdays for those who are a little bit more country than rock and roll.