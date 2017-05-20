Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Dance bars Toronto

The top 10 dance parties and bars in Toronto

Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The top dance parties and bars in Toronto give movers and shakers who want to do the two-step, but side-step the club, ample options around town. These regular events in bars span the musical gamut to satisfy pretty much any type of party mood. 

Beam Me Up! at The Piston

Toronto's ultimate disco party will make you a very sweaty mess, so be prepared with layers. A Digital Needle and Cyclist spin this sexy journey through disco's greatest hits and best tracks  inside one of the best sounding bars in the city.

Big Primpin' at Miss Thing's

Behind this tiki-inspired Parkdale restaurant is the Coconut Room, which hosts the city's longest-running, all inclusive, mostly gay (but all are welcome) hip hop dance party. The rotating cast of DJs and fashion forward, dance-hungry crowd ensure it's lit every time.

Chronologic at The Garrison

This popular event through time takes over this Dundas West live music venue once a month. It provides a survey of music from 1890 until today played in chronological order. 

Footprints at the Rivoli

This very well might be Toronto's most famous dance party, and it just keeps going. It brings quality house, deep house, funk and soul along with visuals. The DJs who spin are basically Toronto royalty.

Get Lo at Clinton's Tavern

It's hard to pin down one party at this tight Koreatown dance spot. They have various 1990s nights, but it's the Get Lo party on Thursday nights that gets people rowdy and ready for the weekend. 

Hey Girl Hey at The Steady

Covered in palm leaves, flamingo wallpaper and their now infamous tiki hut DJ booth, this Bloor St. bar hosts countless monthly dance parties. But it's Hey Girl Hey which celebrates all female dance anthems and a monthly performance from Beardonce that is a guaranteed great time. 

Love Saves The Day at The Beaver

This inclusive queer bar, cafe and restaurant is a space where everyone should feel free. Jaime Sin and Kevin Ritchie spin their fave disco, techno, house and whatever strikes them at this reliable West end monthly. There's no cover, ever.

Motown Party at Studio Bar

This Dundas West bar is host to many-a-niche dance party throughout the month, but it's the Motown bash that really takes the cake. Expect dancers, videos, and Motown hits mixed in with modern-day  anthems.

Soulskank at Handlebar

Deep inside this Kensington Market favourite is this monthly soul party that spills onto the nicely-sized dancefloor in the back. Expect soul, funk, reggae, sky and Motown with all-vinyl DJ sets and live sax players.

Thursdays at Boots' N 'Bourbon

Keep an eye on this Riverside saloon's Facebook page for the monthly dance nights. When it's not occupied by a mechanical bull, the dance floor at this honky tonk spot hosts line-dancing on Thursdays for those who are a little bit more country than rock and roll.

Lead photo by

Studio Bar

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

The top 10 dance parties and bars in Toronto

Toronto's Chinatown might get a rock and roll bar walk of fame

WayHome to give free entry to those with Fyre Festival tickets

Electric Island is relocating this weekend due to flooding

Concert moved from Budweiser Stage due to high water levels

Meat Loaf is shutting down a Toronto street for free concert

Win passes to one of Toronto's top summer music festivals

Toronto's revamped waterfront concert venue opens next week