The top 7 bars for drag shows in Toronto

Bars to see drag shows in Toronto are a guaranteed good time. While there's definitely a concentration in the village, there are a couple off the yellow brick road that feature queens and shows that will make you blush more than usual. This city is bursting with drag talent and these bars host everyone from newbies to legendary performers.

Here are my picks for the top bars for drag shows in Toronto.

The West Queen West staple hosts some of the city's darkest drag. The House of Filth was born here, as were the queens of Hotnuts, Jenna Syde and her Spooky Bitch parties and everything in between. Drag show aren't always regular, so check the Facebook page before heading out if you want guaranteed wigs, hair and heels.

Blyss is run by the same owner as Zipperz (RIP) and to it he brings the same campy, over the top vibe. This is a drag club for more unique shows and theme nights. Weirdos, retro nights, alt-rock, drag burlesque and weekly residencies with the city's top names and (usually) no cover make this spot an essential stop on your hunt for drag divinity.

This place turns into a wildly busy nightclub on the weekends. Drag Queens take their places on a long flight of stairs located in the middle of the dance floor. The DJs spin top 40 pop, dance, and house, entertaining hundreds of gay boys and, typically, about a dozen ladies. Cover on the weekends is between $5 and $10.

Every night of the week at this Church St. mainstay some of the city's finest drag talent stomps the main stage. It's a hub of drag culture in the city, where seasoned queens have residencies and aspiring drag babies try to land a recurring gig. There's no cover on weekdays, and it's $5 on weekends.

This College St. club is the stuff of drag dreams. It's been around for well over two decades and is a staple of Toronto's drag scene. Its welcoming atmosphere brings out a diverse crowd of all ages and sexualities, generally those who are looking for a healthy dose of Latin music. On the weekends, Queens take over the stage just past midnight.

The Cheers of gay bars in Toronto, there is a drag show here pretty much every night of the week, and it takes a lot to become a "Woody's Girl," so you're getting the city's best. Thursday and Sunday nights are best for variety and talent, but there are best butt and chest contests every weekend for cash, cheep pitchers and no cover, ever.

OK, this neighbourhood favourite does host open mic and live music nights, but interspersed and often just later on the same night are some great drag nights that include drag bingo and variety shows. A great spot for seasoned queens to get their glitter-painted hands on a mic and host with games, light insults and lip synching.