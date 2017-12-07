Film
Toronto just got a Star Wars The Last Jedi pop-up

Star Wars fans are in for a treat starting tomorrow. That's because Toronto is about to get a Star Wars: The Last Jedi pop-up

The pop-up is totally free and features life size replicas of Last Jedi characters including Kylo Ren, an Executioner First Order Stormtrooper, a Praetorian Guard, BB-8 and more.

There's also the actual Kylo Ren lightsaber that was used in the production of the film. It's encased in a glass box so don't think you're going to pick it up during your visit.

The pop-up at 277 Queen St. West opens December 8 and runs through December 15, the same day Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theatres. Opening times are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The pop-up is first come, first served (expect a lineup) and it's the only place you'll be able to get your hands on two special Star Wars: The Last Jedi tees (Toronto edition). They will set you back $25 each.

There's also apparently going to be special guests, themed days, activities and other surprises that will be revealed on social media.

