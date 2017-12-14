Cineplex tries out $1 charge to reserve movie seats in Toronto

Tomorrow marks the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and to mark the occasion, Cineplex will try out a new ticketing model. The company is testing out a new form of reserved seating across select theatres in Canada, including Toronto.

Reserved seating is not new; it's been available in VIP Cinemas, IMAX and UltraAVX auditoriums for quite a while, but now it's being made available for regular theatres at some Star Wars screenings. The catch is that it'll cost movie-goers $1 to reserve seats of their choice.

Cineplex says that due to overwhelming demand for tickets, it's offering the new $1 reserved seating option.

"Movie-lovers can arrive at the theatre knowing that they don’t need to rush and that their seat is waiting for them," said Cineplex spokesperson Sarah Van Lange.

The latest in the Star Wars franchise has sparked an ongoing frenzy with tickets for advanced screenings being almost completely sold out since last October.

Cineplex has said that it hopes the reserved seating option will expedite entry and—get ready—reduce line ups. If the option proves popular for Star Wars screenings, there's a good chance we'll see it rolled out more widely across the company's theatres.