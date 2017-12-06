Film
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
The top 10 Canadian movies from 2017

Lots of good movies came out of Canada this year and now some of them are going to be recognized as TIFF just announced the films showing at its upcoming Canada's Top 10 Film Festival.

Here are the films you can expect to catch when they screen at the TIFF Bell Lightbox between January 12 to 21 next year.

Adventures in Public School 

Judy Greer is perfectly cast as the overprotective and quirky Claire in Kyle Rideout's hilarious rundown of high school etiquette as she prepares the home schooled Liam for a stint at *gasp* public school.

Allure

Montreal brothers and photographers-turned-directors Carlos Sanchez and Jason Sanchez chose Evan Rachel Wood to star in their psychological thriller that explores the dark and twisted story of a troubled relationship between two women.

Ava 

Iranian-Canadian Sadaf Foroughi writes and directs this telling glimpse into the strict intricacies of young Ava's world as she reaches adolescence. Despite all appearances, she's not alone in her experiences.

Les Affamés

In Les Affamés (French for the hungry), it's your classic apocalyptic scenario: a small Quebec village gets a gruesome reckoning in this arthouse slasher by acclaimed French-Canadian director Robin Aubert.

The Little Girl Who Was Too Fond of Matches 

Simon Lavoie's follow up to 2016's Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves is for the cinema lovers out there, depicting the story of two children who discover their father's disturbing past in the most artful way one can.

Luk'Luk'I 

Winner of the City of Toronto Award for Best Canadian First Feature Film, Wayne Wapeemukwa's takes us back to Vancouver for the part of the 2010 Winter Olympics you didn't see, and maybe wish you hadn't.

Never Steady, Never Still 

Kathleen Hepburn's highly visceral capturing of the onset of Parkinson's disease is made possible in part by Shirley Henderson's incredible physical performance in this haunting film.

Our People Will Be Healed 

North of Winnipeg, 450 km to be exact, lies the Norway House Cree Nation, the largest First Nations community in Manitoba. Director Alanis Obomsawin takes us into the lives of its people and their efforts to reclaim their heritage.

RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World 

In director Catherine Bainbridge's latest in a series of documentaries that explore the influence of Native American's on music, RUMBLE looks at individuals who've helped shaped a number of musical genres.

Unarmed Verses 

Toronto directer Charles Officer lets the Villaways community in Bay View Village take the spotlight in this documentary about the effects the city's fierce development has on the individuals who feel it the most.

