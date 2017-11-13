This is what Toronto would look like in Stranger Things

Since its second season premier last month, frenzy over Netflix's Stranger Things 2 has reached a fever pitch and some people have even started to imagine what Toronto would look like if it existed in the Upside Down.

Fan art on Instagram shows the skyline as part of the Upside Down, complete with its frightening monster ready to attack the CN Tower and presumably all those below.

˙˙˙ǝɯoH . . . . A post shared by Richard Mohammed (@thenerdyathlete) on Nov 11, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

Toronto's not unfamiliar with the Upside Down, having already been treated to an up close experience during Nuit Blanche that was easily one of the most popular attractions at the event.

A post shared by Simøn Matthews (@mxtthws) on Nov 9, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

These renderings are a testament to the show's ever-growing popularity in this city, whether it be via Stranger Things-themed parties or through clever ad campaigns on the TTC.

You can bet that there's more to come as the show's slated to return for a third season. Until then, fans can tide themselves over by imagining Toronto as a big city stand-in for Hawkins, Indiana.