The 5 cheapest movie theatres in Toronto

The cheapest movie theatres in Toronto might not send you back to the days when you were in Grade 7 and it cost like $3 to go see a matinee with your friends at the mall, but you still don't need to be gouged. Seek out these spots when you're looking for a cheap date or night out.

These are the cheapest movie theatres in Toronto.

This Yonge and Carlton gem has long been known as the least expensive regular movie theatre in the entire city with $10 general admission, $5 admission on Tuesdays, and just $6 for screenings of classics like Wayne's World, The Mask, and Bill & Ted's Excellent adventure.

Formerly known as Rainbow Cinemas, this St. Lawrence Market-area theatre boasts the same prices as Carlton Cinema thanks to its acquisition by Imagine Cinemas (who owns both). You won't find better prices for feature film showings anywhere else way downtown.

Not only is the Fox licensed to serve booze, it screens some super hip films that you might not otherwise get a chance to see locally – like The Florida Project, which stole the show (and Drake’s heart) this year at TIFF. Prices are as low as $8 if you have a membership card.

The former Bloor Cinema, located in the Annex, has emerged as a hot venue for high-profile documentary premiers and, of course, is well known for hosting the annual Hot Docs Film Festival. It's only $11.50 to watch a film here year-round.

This Queen and Coxwell cinema was built atop the former Greenwood Racetrack, which is pretty cool. It also edges out most of the other non-Cineplex owned theatres in Toronto in terms of price, with $11.99 general admission and $7.50 on Tuesdays.