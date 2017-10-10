Toronto movie theatres already selling out for new Star Wars film

Holiday season will come early in Toronto this year with the premiere of the newest Star Wars film, The Last Jedi. The film has advance screenings at select Toronto theatres in mid December, but tickets are almost entirely sold out.

The film is the latest instalment of the Star Wars saga and picks up where Rey, Finn, and Poe left off as they team up with Luke Skywalker to battle Kylo Ren and the First Order.

Tickets for the early Toronto screenings at various Cineplex locations on December 14 are selling out at rapid speed across the city. As I'm writing this, more and more showtimes are being listed as sold out.

For anyone who was quick enough to get a ticket, consider yourself lucky.

Just got my Last Jedi tickets for the earliest showing time in Toronto... EVERYTHING IS ALRIGHT NOW :D YAAAAAY! — Tristan Howard (@S2Impact) October 10, 2017

The Canada-wide premiere is set for the next day, December 15th, so thankfully the rest of us will get to see it, too. Eventually.