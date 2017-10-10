Film
Lisa Power
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Star Wars the last jedi

Toronto movie theatres already selling out for new Star Wars film

Film
Lisa Power
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Holiday season will come early in Toronto this year with the premiere of the newest Star Wars film, The Last Jedi. The film has advance screenings at select Toronto theatres in mid December, but tickets are almost entirely sold out. 

The film is the latest instalment of the Star Wars saga and picks up where Rey, Finn, and Poe left off as they team up with Luke Skywalker to battle Kylo Ren and the First Order.

Tickets for the early Toronto screenings at various Cineplex locations on December 14 are selling out at rapid speed across the city. As I'm writing this, more and more showtimes are being listed as sold out.

For anyone who was quick enough to get a ticket, consider yourself lucky.

The Canada-wide premiere is set for the next day, December 15th, so thankfully the rest of us will get to see it, too. Eventually.

Lead photo by

Star Wars

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Toronto movie theatres already selling out for new Star Wars film

Videoflicks is closing after 37 years on Avenue Rd.

Toronto's film and TV industry just got a big boost from Netflix

The most memorable Toronto movies and TV shows from the 1980s

Win passes to an advance screening of Rebel In The Rye

Mansion where It was filmed is Toronto's newest tourist attraction

Toronto celebrates after The Handmaid's Tale wins big at Emmys

The 10 best movies at TIFF 2017