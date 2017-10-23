Toronto landmark makes appearance in new Star Trek series

Toronto can add "Vulcan" to the long list of places it's played on TV thanks to last night's episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

The new Space and CBS series, which premiered last month, has been filming in The 6ix since January 2017.

If you aren't aware, Star Trek Discovery is filmed in Toronto and this is sooooo the Aga Khan Museum. pic.twitter.com/7XQcXxCOC7 — ᴘᴜᴍᴘᴷᴵɴ ᴅᴜᴍᴘ 🎃 (@heychristofur) October 23, 2017

Knowing this, fans figured it would only be a matter of time before a local landmark worked its way into the show – I mean, it's happened before.

As Redditors were quick to point out in a thread about Sunday evening's episode, City Hall appeared in a 1989 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation as a destination in the Iconian Gateway.

Last night, nearly 30 years later, it was Toronto's Aga Khan Musem that popped up in the Star Trek universe – this time as part of the planet Vulcan.

The scenes on Vulcan in tonight's #StarTrekDiscovery were filmed at the Aga Khan Museum for Islamic art and Muslim culture. pic.twitter.com/NWa9O2YY5H — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) October 23, 2017

Very cool, and it could be just one of many future Discovery cameos for Toronto.

The show was just renewed for a second season in light of fantastic ratings and much critical acclaim.

A prequel to earlier Trek storylines, Discovery follows the crew of the USS Discovery during a war between The Klingons and the Federation.