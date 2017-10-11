Syrian film festival coming to Toronto

With TIFF all wrapped up for another year, Toronto's cinema scene turns to smaller festivals that showcase the best filmmaking from various countries and regions around the world.

Syria is currently facing well-known diplomatic and civic unrest. In response, the Syria Film Festival, now in its third year, has compiled films that highlight the cultural and geographic upheaval experienced by its people, many of whom have left their home country in exile.

The three day festival includes a series of short films called Syria's Rebellious Women, directed by Zaina Erhain that seeks to highlight the role of women activists in the country's shifting landscape.

Also featured is City of Ghosts, which follows a group of journalists who worked to expose the war crimes committed by ISIS and the oppression faced under the reign of Bashir Assad.

Another highlight of this year's festival is Watani: My Homeland. The film offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of the families of the people fighting against the brutal regime, many of whom have lost their lives in the process.

The festival offers the opportunity to better understand the stories told by many Syrians, and share in their hope for a better future.

Syria Film Festival is on from November 10 to 12 at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema with passes starting at $26.