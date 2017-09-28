Film
Videoflicks is closing after 37 years on Avenue Rd.

One of Toronto's last remaining video rental stores is shutting down at the end of the year after nearly four decades in the home entertainment business.

Videoflicks has been serving uptown movie lovers in the Avenue Rd. area since 1981, when the shop's original owners, Beverly and Michael Kavanagh tried their hand at the (then) contentious practice of renting out VHS tapes.

Not just any old Blockbuster clone, Videoflicks is well-known for its comprehensive selection of films, helpful staff, inexpensive rental rates and complimentary in-store popcorn.

The shop also prides itself on being open every single day of the year.

Regulars might be sad to see it go, but there's one upside to the closure of this iconic Avenue and Lawrence business: A massive liquidation sale beginning October 1st.

"This will be a great opportunity to collect your favourite movies for the home, car, and cottage before they're gone,” reads a newspaper ad announcing the store's closing.

"It sure would be nice to see you before we leave in January."

Melissa Hayes

