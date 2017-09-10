Film
Alexander Huls
Posted an hour ago
the cured tiff

Ryerson Theatre evacuated during midnight screening at TIFF

Every year, you can always count on something  unusual happening at the Ryerson Theatre during TIFF.

Sometimes it's a critic calling 911 to report someone using their phone during a movie. Sometimes it's Sacha Baron Choen arriving for Borat with a cart and barn animals in tow. Sometimes it's people passing out during Midnight Madness screenings - like with last year's Raw

Last night, the fire alarm was pulled during the Ellen Page zombie movie, The Cured, and the entire theatre was evacuated.

Adding salt to the wound was the fact that the alarm was apparently pulled during one of the film's most intense scenes. (Perhaps someone couldn't stand the tension any longer?)

Given how these things can go, some even considered going home.

But there was a happy end for those who decided to wait.

The fire alarm was quickly resolved, the audience were let back in, and they were even rewarded with a free TIFF tickets voucher to make up for the inconvenience.

And hey, now Ryerson Theatre now has one more story to add to its eventful TIFF history. 

Lead photo by

Earvin Solitario

