Ryerson Theatre evacuated during midnight screening at TIFF

Every year, you can always count on something unusual happening at the Ryerson Theatre during TIFF.

Sometimes it's a critic calling 911 to report someone using their phone during a movie. Sometimes it's Sacha Baron Choen arriving for Borat with a cart and barn animals in tow. Sometimes it's people passing out during Midnight Madness screenings - like with last year's Raw.

Last night, the fire alarm was pulled during the Ellen Page zombie movie, The Cured, and the entire theatre was evacuated.

Last year at the Ryerson, ambulances for Raw. This year, fire trucks with an evacuation during The Cured after a fire alarm went off #TIFF17 — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) September 10, 2017

Adding salt to the wound was the fact that the alarm was apparently pulled during one of the film's most intense scenes. (Perhaps someone couldn't stand the tension any longer?)

Wow, someone pulled the fire alarm at #Ryerson, during the most dramatic scene of #TheCured. #tiff #TIFF17 — Angelina Earley (@Anzi) September 10, 2017

Given how these things can go, some even considered going home.

Someone @ me how THE CURED ends because I kind of just want to go home ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #TIFF17 — Brad Brisco (@BradBrisco) September 10, 2017

But there was a happy end for those who decided to wait.

Lmao someone just pulled the fire alarm at THE CURED screening at Ryerson... Wonderful #TIFF17 pic.twitter.com/TmT9TnhUrt — Ben Scanga @TIFF17 (@BenScanga) September 10, 2017

The fire alarm was quickly resolved, the audience were let back in, and they were even rewarded with a free TIFF tickets voucher to make up for the inconvenience.

Props to @TIFF_NET staff - got all out of alarm at THE CURED, back in, rewound film, still did Q&A & gave free passes for everyone. #TIFF17 — Bob Turnbull (@TheLogicalMind) September 10, 2017

Thanks to @TIFF_NET Fire alarm was pulled at Ryerson & they bounced back like champs. Very well done and great recovery.

cc @cameron_tiff — Keith Whittier (@cfl_fan) September 10, 2017

And hey, now Ryerson Theatre now has one more story to add to its eventful TIFF history.