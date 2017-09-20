Mansion where It was filmed is Toronto's newest tourist attraction

Stephen King's It has definitely made an impact on the city, and it's not just from the emotional scars left by little Georgie. The old mansion at 450 Pape Avenue where some of the movie was filmed has begun to attract tourists of its own.

Cranfield House, noted for its classical Edwardian architecture, has a long history in the city. It was built in 1902 by William Harris, a food magnate, and later transferred to The Salvation Army in 1930 when it become a social aid centre.

The heritage site stood abandoned for many years, but is now finding life as a film set and a destination for movie fans. There are no official tours of the mansion, which is probably a disappointment for fans, as this location was used only for interior shots in the new It.

The super creepy exterior shots were filmed on a set in Oshawa, but that hasn't stopped fans from checking the Cranfield property out anyway.

Not everyone is happy about the house's newfound fame, however, as some local residents were vocal opposed to the production, filing numerous noise complaints and even a protest.

Now that filming has wrapped up and people are making a pilgrimage to the site, it's difficult to know how residents will handle it.

Anyone looking to see the house in its current glory may want to do so sooner rather than later. It will be undergoing a slight transformation that will include "modest additions to the non-designated wing" for — you guessed it — condos.