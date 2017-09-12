Film
James Franco just won the night in Toronto

James Franco has people raving about his new film at TIFF, which debuted at the festival last night. If there's a film that's received the most gushing so far, it might just be The Disaster Artist.

Following the screening, the film received a standing ovation, followed by an outpouring of positive reviews online.

The Disaster Artist is a biographical comedy that explores the making of Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 film The Room, which is often called the greatest bad movie ever made.

It became a cult classic and is screened in Toronto at various theatres throughout the year.

While Franco directed and produced The Disaster Artist, he also stars as Wiseau with his brother Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, and Alison Brie.

The film features other huge names too, like Josh Hutcherson, Zac Efron, Hannibal Buress, Kate Upton, Melanie Griffith, Jacki Weaver, and many others.

It's probably still too early to start talking about People's Choice Award at TIFF, but this one already seems like it'll be in the running.

