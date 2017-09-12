James Franco just won the night in Toronto

James Franco has people raving about his new film at TIFF, which debuted at the festival last night. If there's a film that's received the most gushing so far, it might just be The Disaster Artist.

Following the screening, the film received a standing ovation, followed by an outpouring of positive reviews online.

THE DISASTER ARTIST just received a standing ovation at #TIFF17. I think we have a winner. #TheDisasterArtist — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) September 12, 2017

The Disaster Artist is a biographical comedy that explores the making of Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 film The Room, which is often called the greatest bad movie ever made.

sweet mother of mercy THE DISASTER ARTIST is a gift. #tiff17 — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) September 12, 2017

It became a cult classic and is screened in Toronto at various theatres throughout the year.

Omg #DisasterArtist was hilarious! James Franco killed it as Tommy Wiseau without making fun of him. #tiff — Alexandra Smith (@AlexCanTweets) September 12, 2017

While Franco directed and produced The Disaster Artist, he also stars as Wiseau with his brother Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, and Alison Brie.

James Franco's THE DISASTER ARTIST is the funniest film of the year, but it only works because it has heart. Industry audiences will LOVE it — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) September 12, 2017

The film features other huge names too, like Josh Hutcherson, Zac Efron, Hannibal Buress, Kate Upton, Melanie Griffith, Jacki Weaver, and many others.

It's probably still too early to start talking about People's Choice Award at TIFF, but this one already seems like it'll be in the running.