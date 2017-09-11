We are now officially five days into the Toronto International Film Festival, which puts us halfway through and about dozens of screenings deep. That means it's time to take stock of what films have already bowled audiences over, and which ones have deeply let them down.

Here are my picks for the best and worst movies at TIFF 2017 so far.

Best

Actress Greta Gerwig's directorial debut stars Saoirse Ronan as a teenage girl coming of age in Sacramento, while struggling with her difficult relationship with her mother, her Catholic school, and her desire to escape.

LADY BIRD: "I'm so sorry I wanted more." Absolutely adored every bit of this, even when it hurt. Let Gerwig direct whatever she wants! #TIFF — Kate Hagen (@thathagengrrl) September 9, 2017

LADY BIRD is the real deal. So good. And hey, look it's @MichaelLerman introducing Greta. #TIFF pic.twitter.com/kY43M1rAU7 — Matt Dentler (@MattDentler) September 9, 2017

Armie Hammer plays a research assistant who arrives in Italy to help his mentor, and slowly begins a secret relationship with his mentor's son.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME is a beautiful & crushing tribute to the intensity that comes w/ falling hard for someone you can't have. #TIFF17 pic.twitter.com/j4wAYE5g0S — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) September 7, 2017

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME: love is ultimately an act of discovery. utterly charming/intoxicating, and beautifully performed. #TIFF17 — josh lewis🌹@TIFF17 (@thejoshl) September 7, 2017

Standing ovation for Call Me by Your Name at tonight's public screening. Instant classic. — Orlando @ TIFF 2017 (@landylovesfilm) September 8, 2017

An unconventional biopic about the infamous assault on Nancy Kerrigan, but told through the eyes - and life - of Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie).

Margot Robbie RULES as Tonya Harding. Often hilarious; always tragic. I, TONYA is going to be a big deal. #tiff17 — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) September 9, 2017

I never wanted I, TONYA to end. #tiff17 — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) September 9, 2017

I, TONYA is somehow both hugely entertaining and an affecting, incisive depiction of domestic abuse. A remarkable achievement. #TIFF17 — Noah Gittell (@noahgittell) September 9, 2017

A comedy about the death of Joseph Stalin and the political chaos that ensues as only the creative brain behind Veep and In the Loop can tell it.

THE DEATH OF STALIN: Endless, uncontrollable laughter—Buscemi, Tambor, Isaacs, Palin, Riseborough, Friend, Beale—all top notch. #TIFF17 — Andrew (@jupin) September 9, 2017

THE DEATH OF STALIN: Loved It! Iannucci and cast are phenomenal. Absolutely hilarious. Instantly rewatchable. Maybe my fav of #TIFF17 so far — Mitchell Corner (@MitchellCorner) September 9, 2017

A documentary about conservationist and primate expert, Jane Goodall, built from over 140 hours of National Geographic footage that was believed lost.

Lotta people crying as they stood for Jane Goodall, in the house for "Jane." Fantastic big-screen adventure. #TIFF17 — Katie Hasty (@TheKatieHasty) September 10, 2017

JANE: Breathtaking. It's hard to imagine that footage is 40 some years old. Essential film. #TIFF17 — Max Covill @ TIFF (@mhcovill) September 10, 2017

JANE: 20 minutes in, realized my face was wet. wasn't sad but overwhelmed by grandeur, beauty of the land & strength of 1 woman. #TIFF17 pic.twitter.com/t18Ou3L59K — April Wolfe @ TIFF (@AWolfeful) September 10, 2017

A mother (Frances McDormand) whose daughter was murdered, deals with her grief, and hounds the local police force for not doing enough to find the killer.

I've seen some pretty good movies at #TIFF17 so far, but Three Billboards is the best yet. Frances McDormand is a force of nature. — Rick Mele (@rickmele) September 10, 2017

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE OF EBBING, MISSOURI is ferocious, funny, heartbreaking, and full of mesmerizing performances. #TIFF17 — Stuart Henderson (@henderstu) September 10, 2017

I absolutely loved Three Billboards Outside Of Ebbing, Missouri. Strong contender for early favourite of #TIFF17 — Rachel West (@rachel_is_here) September 10, 2017

A young girl who goes off to college starts to sense that she may (or may not) have supernatural powers. All while she falls in love with a woman, a relationship that proves challenging given Thelma's religious upbringing.

I can confirm that THELMA is absolutely one of the best films of the year w/one of the most haunting shots ever. Gave me chills. #TIFF17 — Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) September 10, 2017

THELMA: the Carrie comparisons are true. Takes its time, intriguing, unsettling & not easy to shake! Great stuff! #TIFF17 pic.twitter.com/sRCKEUPApA — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) September 9, 2017

Reader, I loved THELMA. Deals with Trier's pet themes—dysfunctional families, loneliness—through a genre lens. Deepens on re-watch. #TIFF17 — Alex Heeney (@bwestcineaste) September 9, 2017

Worst

The latest from Alexander Payne (Election, The Descendants) finds scientists inventing shrinking technology in order to try and save the world.

Halfway through, Downsizing (#TIFF17, C) ditches the rich thematic potential of its premisse and becomes an unfocussed ecological parable. — Filmscalpel (@filmscalpel) September 10, 2017

DOWNSIZING: Payne's worst. Unfunny. Interminable. Feels about four hours long. Hong Chau gives a better perf than the film deserves. #TIFF17 — Jared Gores (@GoresEatsFilm) September 9, 2017

DOWNSIZING:Apparently, the future of humanity will be populated by mainly, white, bearded annoying people. #tiff17 — Piers Marchant (@Kafkaesque83) September 9, 2017

A last minute addition to TIFF, the latest from Nightcrawler director find Denzel Washington playing an idealistic lawyers who slowly begins to have those ideals challenged.

ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ: Ungainly, preposterous character study, featuring the rare bad Denzel performance. #TIFF17 — AADowd (@AADowd) September 11, 2017

Roman J. Israel ESQ: Disappointing. A weirdly inconsistent performance from Denzel. Bland overall & surprisingly middle-of-the-road. #TIFF17 — Matt Rorabeck (@mattrorabeck) September 11, 2017