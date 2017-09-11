Film
tiff 2017

The best and worst movies at TIFF 2017 so far

We are now officially five days into the Toronto International Film Festival, which puts us halfway through and about dozens of screenings deep. That means it's time to take stock of what films have already bowled audiences over, and which ones have deeply let them down. 

Here are my picks for the best and worst movies at TIFF 2017 so far. 

Best
Lady Bird

Actress Greta Gerwig's directorial debut stars Saoirse Ronan as a teenage girl coming of age in Sacramento, while struggling with her difficult relationship with her mother, her Catholic school, and her desire to escape. 

Call Me By Your Name

Armie Hammer plays a research assistant who arrives in Italy to help his mentor, and slowly begins a secret relationship with his mentor's son. 

I, Tonya

An unconventional biopic about the infamous assault on Nancy Kerrigan, but told through the eyes - and life - of Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie). 

The Death of Stalin

A comedy about the death of Joseph Stalin and the political chaos that ensues as only the creative brain behind Veep and In the Loop can tell it. 

Jane

A documentary about conservationist and primate expert, Jane Goodall, built from over 140 hours of National Geographic footage that was believed lost.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing

A mother (Frances McDormand) whose daughter was murdered, deals with her grief, and hounds the local police force for not doing enough to find the killer. 

Thelma

A young girl who goes off to college starts to sense that she may (or may not) have supernatural powers. All while she falls in love with a woman, a relationship that proves challenging given Thelma's religious upbringing.

Worst

Downsizing

The latest from Alexander Payne (Election, The Descendants) finds scientists inventing shrinking technology in order to try and save the world. 

Roman J. Israel, Esq. 

A last minute addition to TIFF, the latest from Nightcrawler director find Denzel Washington playing an idealistic lawyers who slowly begins to have those ideals challenged. 

Lead photo by

Lady Bird

