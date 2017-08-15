Film
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
i love you daddy movie

Louis C.K.'s secret new movie gets world premiere in Toronto

Film
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto International Film Festival made a major announcement this morning, revealing another 100 movies slated to screen in the city next month.

On the roster is I Love You, Daddy, directed by Louis C.K. If you didn't know the American comedian was making a movie, you're not alone.

As TIFF notes, this black-and-white 35mm film was shot "entirely in secret." According to Vanity Fair, it's about a television producer and his daughter and it stars C.K., along with Chloe Grace Moretz, John Malkovich, Edie Falco and Charlie Day.

I Love You, Daddy will have its world premiere at TIFF, which runs from September 7 to 17. 

Other films announced today include Brie Larson's directorial debut in Unicorn Store and Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut in Molly's Game, which stars Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba.

Lead photo by

I Love You, Daddy

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Louis C.K.'s secret new movie gets world premiere in Toronto

Toronto's getting another huge Harry Potter concert

King Street to go car-free during TIFF

Free outdoor movies coming to more Toronto parks

TIFF is reopening the Ontario Place Cinesphere

Huge Game of Thrones festival being planned near Toronto

Win advance passes to see Ingrid Goes West

James Franco is bringing his new movie to Toronto