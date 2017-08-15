Louis C.K.'s secret new movie gets world premiere in Toronto
The Toronto International Film Festival made a major announcement this morning, revealing another 100 movies slated to screen in the city next month.
On the roster is I Love You, Daddy, directed by Louis C.K. If you didn't know the American comedian was making a movie, you're not alone.
As TIFF notes, this black-and-white 35mm film was shot "entirely in secret." According to Vanity Fair, it's about a television producer and his daughter and it stars C.K., along with Chloe Grace Moretz, John Malkovich, Edie Falco and Charlie Day.
I Love You, Daddy will have its world premiere at TIFF, which runs from September 7 to 17.
Other films announced today include Brie Larson's directorial debut in Unicorn Store and Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut in Molly's Game, which stars Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba.
