A giant red dome has just popped up in Toronto

What's that giant red dome doing in Toronto? The inflatable building is currently stationed at 646 Dundas St. E. at Sumac St. in Regent Park.

Like most giant things appearing in Toronto this summer, it's here for our Canada 150 celebrations. It's part of a program called Sesqui (short for sesquicentennial) that aims to bring VR and immersive films all over Canada.

The dome will screen a 22 minute movie every half an hour between June 21 and 24 from noon until 10 p.m. On Sunday, June 25, the hours are 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. All screenings are completely free.