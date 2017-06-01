Bob and Doug Mackenzie are reuniting for Toronto show

Bob and Doug McKenzie are reuniting in the Great White North for a fundraising event featuring SCTV and Kids in the Hall alum.

The "Take Off, Eh" benefit will land at Second City on July 18.

It'll include a roster of Canadian comedic legends such as Dan Aykroyd, Catherine O'Hara, Martin Short (performing Jiminy Glick), Eugene Levy Joe Flaherty, Scott Thompson, Dave Foley, and Kevin McDonald as well as Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas, of course.

Proceeds will go towards Jake Thomas’s Road to Recovery and Spinal Cord Injury Ontario. Jake Thomas is Dave Thomas's nephew. He was left paralyzed from the waist down following a snowmobile accident in January.

Ticket packages, which start at $2,500, go on sale on June 5 and the remaining tickets ($500) will be available online on June 12.