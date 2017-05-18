Netflix download zones coming to Ontario cottage country

Get ready to Netflix and chill by the dock this weekend. That's because the video streaming service will start operating so-called download zones in Ontario cottage country.

Since internet can get spotty up north, Netflix is working to make it easier to binge watch Riverdale, Black Mirror and whatever other shows and movies you're obsessed with if you get bored of enjoying the province's natural splendour.

Here's where you'll reportedly be able to find the download zones over summer long weekends.