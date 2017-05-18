Film
netflix cottage country

Netflix download zones coming to Ontario cottage country

Get ready to Netflix and chill by the dock this weekend. That's because the video streaming service will start operating so-called download zones in Ontario cottage country.

Since internet can get spotty up north, Netflix is working to make it easier to binge watch Riverdale, Black Mirror and whatever other shows and movies you're obsessed with if you get bored of enjoying the province's natural splendour. 

Here's where you'll reportedly be able to find the download zones over summer long weekends.

  • May 19: Bass Pro Shop Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.)
  • May 20-21: Collingwood Farmers' Market
  • June 30: Bass Pro Shop Vaughan Mills
  • July 1-2: Gravenhurst (101 Centennial Dr.)
  • Aug 4: Bass Pro Shop Vaughan Mills
  • Aug 5-6: Huntsville (37 Main St. E.)
  • Sept. 1: Bass Pro Shop Vaughan Mills

Lead photo by

Phil Marion

