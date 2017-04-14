What's filming in Toronto this spring and summer

Movies and TV shows being filmed in Toronto this spring and summer range from thrillers and big budget sci-fi series (hi, Star Trek!) to romance and real-life dramas. Keep your eyes peeled for stars as they roam the city when they've finished shooting for the day.

Max Irons, Mira Sorvino and Brendan Fraser star in this 10 episode drama remake of Sydney Pollack’s 1975 political thriller Three Days of the Condor. Expect a lot of CIA conspiracies, twists and suspense. They're filming from April 23 to August 15.

There was a lot of hype about this Lifetime movie on the 2016 Flint, Michigan water crisis not only because of the topic, but because Cher was cast in the lead. She's since had to back out for personal reasons, but the TV movie is filming in Toronto until May 17.

Steven Soderberg's hit show is returning for a second season, and it'll be filmed here until April 27. This season stars Anna Friel from Netflix's Marcella. It's full of suspense, drama and is set in Washington and New Mexico.

This is the not-so-secret code name of the new Star Trek: Discovery series. They're apparently filming at Pinewood Studios until September 7, and it's said to star Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead), Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and Anthony Rapp (Rent).

This is the highest crowdfunded film of 2016 (Robbie Amell and his cousin Stephen Amell raised $1,722,409 from 20,201 backers), and it's filming in Toronto from May 29 to July 14. It's a movie about a guy with special powers trying to find work in the real world.

This romantic drama stars Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne. It's about a 17-year-old boy who, after learning his girlfriend is dying, sets out to give her their entire life together, in the year she has left. It's filming here from April 10 to May 26.

Season 4 of the hit CBC series is filming in Toronto until July 28. Co-creators and father-son team Eugene and Daniel Levy will continue as executive producers and writers of the show, which has also been picked up by Pop in the US.

This comedy/drama film follows four people in New York City through the worst crises of their lives. They'll be filming Toronto, Copenhagen and New York City from May 15 to June 2. Danish director Lone Scherfig is at the helm.

There's a lot of buzz around this thriller starring Ethan Hawke and Sweden's Noomi Rapace that's filming here until May 25. Directed by Canada’s Robert Budreau, it's based on the true story of a 1973 bank heist where hostages bonded with the robbers and turned against police.

Based on the Giller Prize winning novel by Joseph Boyden, this feature film is being developed by The Movie Network and is filming in the city starting on August 28 into late September. There's no word on the cast yet, but expect some big names.