Drake rumoured to star in TV series

If you've missed seeing Aubrey Graham on the small screen, you're in luck. That's because Drake might be getting back into acting.

When the London-based television series Top Boy was cancelled after two seasons, Drake reportedly bought the rights for it.

Top Boy star Ashley Walters told the U.K.'s Daily Mirror that the show's producers are now creating a role just for Drake. 

Earlier this year, Drake hinted that he wanted to start acting again. "Acting is another thing that I just can’t wait to really dive into," he said while on the Cal Cast podcast in January.

"I think after I release More Life, which is this playlist I’m working on, and finish this tour, I think I’m going to really start to position myself in the acting world and, hopefully, take some great roles."

Drake, of course, hasn't been on TV since he got his start on everyone's favourite Toronto-based series Degrassi: The Next Generation.

@champagnepapi

