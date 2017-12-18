Fashion Santa probably won't be coming back to Yorkdale

There is only one Fashion Santa – and don't you dare get it twisted.

Fans of Toronto model Paul Mason have been saying this all over the web since Yorkdale Shopping Centre announced it was replacing him with a younger, "edgier" Santa in 2016.

The people were just as livid then as they were this holiday season when, once again, Yorkdale recast Fashion Santa. Three models have now played the character, which Mason originated and made world-famous in 2015, but there will be no more in the future.

Unless Mason allows it.

Toronto's OG Fashion Santa revealed to TMZ this weekend that he now owns the trademark and copyright for his character after winning a legal battle against Yorkdale.

The mall had tried to trade trademark "Fashion Santa" last year, prompting Mason to challenge them in court on the grounds that he owned the brand.

"We came to a settlement," said Mason while speaking to TMZ. As of 2018, "the trademark, the copyright, it's all mine."

Yorkdale really messed up with this. There is only one Fashion Santa and he's @PaulMasonModel. https://t.co/bCC2M8yadv — Norm Kelly (@norm) November 16, 2017

When asked if he'd ever go back to work at Yorkdale, the model and entrepreneur played it cool – much like Santa himself would probably have done.

"I think I'll just look at all my options... who knows," he told TMZ, noting that he has "no hard feelings" for Yorkdale.

"I got what I wanted, I'm back where I want to be, and it's fine," he said. "It's a good feeling."