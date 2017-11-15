Sears suppliers open giant warehouse outlet in Markham

Just when you thought Sears Canada was dead and gone, one of its former stores will be transformed into a mega liquidation outlet in Markham.

As Sears continues to close its doors, 25 former suppliers have banned together to open Bobby's Liquidation Outlet near Steeles Avenue and the 404. The mammoth store is 150,000 square feet and will be staffed by at least some former Sears employees.

Sears Canada announced last month it would be closing all of its stores and going out of business after decades of serving the Canadian retail landscape.

Anyone who's still feeling the absence of the Sears stores can now peruse similar inventory at the new outlet, which is billed as a direct to the public warehouse sale.

The grand opening takes place November 20, though the store has already quietly launched. With all the chaos that ensued at the Sears liquidation sales, it might be a good idea to get there early.