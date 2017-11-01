Raccoons in green bins ruled Toronto Halloween costumes this year

Toronto was treated to an amazing selection of Halloween costumes this year, from hilarious pop culture plays to wildly clever local references. The most adorable trend, however, must be raccoons in green bins.

The most elaborate of these outfits — or perhaps it would be more appropriate to say "props" — comes courtesy of A Peterson on Twitter, who shared the amazing interactive costume above a few days before Halloween.

It's since received a smattering of love on Reddit for its combination of inventiveness and cuteness. Lots of people had the idea for a costume based on this theme, but I haven't seen anyone else who actually got in the bin!

Still, that shouldn't take away from the work of these folks, who birthed a raccoon cub as part of a tandem costume. Now that takes inside Toronto jokes to the next level.

Lastly, this costume from Blair Kay on Instagram, might not have been quite as embellished as its counterparts, but it surely wins the caption award for this gem: "Trash panda gettin crunk on bin juice."

To be honest, I just want to shake all of your hands. Well played! And long live Toronto's communal pet.